The Boston Cream Pie Martini Was Made For Chocolate Lovers

There are several classic American desserts out there, and one that chocolate lovers may be particularly fond of is Boston cream pie. This cake consists of a vanilla sponge, sweet pastry cream, and a rich chocolate ganache to top the whole thing off. Now, while munching on a slice of this cake is certainly an enviable treat, why not put a twist on it and try consuming your dessert as a drink instead?

Enter the Boston cream pie martini — a cocktail exploding with the same chocolate and vanilla flavors you'll find in the cake by the same name. This drink is sugary and creamy and is packed with alcohol, making it a great adults-only beverage for those with a bit of a sweet tooth.

Want to give this cocktail a whirl for yourself? To do so, you've first got to know what ingredients to use, how to mix them, and what garnishes to pair with the cocktail.