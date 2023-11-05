The Boston Cream Pie Martini Was Made For Chocolate Lovers
There are several classic American desserts out there, and one that chocolate lovers may be particularly fond of is Boston cream pie. This cake consists of a vanilla sponge, sweet pastry cream, and a rich chocolate ganache to top the whole thing off. Now, while munching on a slice of this cake is certainly an enviable treat, why not put a twist on it and try consuming your dessert as a drink instead?
Enter the Boston cream pie martini — a cocktail exploding with the same chocolate and vanilla flavors you'll find in the cake by the same name. This drink is sugary and creamy and is packed with alcohol, making it a great adults-only beverage for those with a bit of a sweet tooth.
Want to give this cocktail a whirl for yourself? To do so, you've first got to know what ingredients to use, how to mix them, and what garnishes to pair with the cocktail.
What goes into a Boston cream pie martini?
A classic Boston cream pie martini generally consists of the following three types of liquor — vanilla vodka, chocolate liqueur such as creme de cacao, and Irish cream. You can use whatever brands of these alcohols you like, or you could even throw in homemade varieties if it strikes your fancy.
Armed with your chosen booze, it's time to talk about the mixing method. Some people dry-shake the ingredients in a chilled shaker, but others prefer to shake them with ice. You could also do a combination and start with a dry shake, then add ice and shake again. Feel free to experiment with which method you like best. Whichever route you go, the general consensus seems to be that this cocktail really should be shaken, not stirred (although you could try that out if you want to as well).
Besides the mixing method and liquor, you've also got to consider your garnishes. This is where you can get creative. Some people like to garnish the drink with a maraschino cherry, while others go for a chocolate drizzle. You could also try doing a chocolate rim on the glass. Feel free to have some fun and come up with what you think looks best.
Other decadent martinis to try
This Boston cream pie beverage isn't the only cocktail out there for martini lovers to sip on. Chocoholics can also go for a classic chocolate martini. These drinks also feature similar ingredients to the Boston cream pie cocktail, including chocolate liqueur, for a velvety smooth drink.
If you want something that's a little fancier, you could opt for a chocolate chip cookie martini. This decadent beverage often includes the cookies blended right into it, giving it all the flavors of the classic biscuit.
For those who don't necessarily need chocolate in their drink, you could also try making seasonal martinis. For instance, celebrate autumn with a sweet pumpkin pie martini, or go for a cozy eggnog martini around the holidays. If you want something less creamy, give an autumnal apple martini a try. When it comes to this type of cocktail, the options are endless. So, whether it's a chocolate or Boston cream pie martini or a seasonal-style drink you try, get ready to enjoy a plethora of cocktails with one of these fancy recipes.