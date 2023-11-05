The Mistake To Avoid When Slow-Cooking Saucy Game Day Wings

One of the most exciting days of the week is when you can sit around with family and friends, playfully argue over the big game, and come together over some delicious food. One of the most popular game day meals is the ultimate showstopper: chicken wings. If you want to keep things from getting heated when your team is in a deficit, the best thing to do is to serve up some hot chicken wings that don't disappoint.

One of the best ways to prepare these wings is by slow-cooking them. Putting your wings in the slow cooker will allow you to spend less time cooking and more time enjoying the game. There's no better way to get all the spices and juices soaked into the meat. Any flavor of your choice will do and you'll be able to fit enough wings to keep everyone satisfied. So, if you want them to come out absolutely delicious, you'll need to avoid some of the common mistakes people make when slow-cooking chicken wings.