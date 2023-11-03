Does It Really Take 15 Hours To Cook The Viral TikTok Potatoes?

Among the millions giving these potatoes a try, actor-entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow has tested this recipe and shared on her Instagram Stories that it was "a 10/10." But what are other creators saying about it? One TikToker recreated the dish and followed all the steps advised by Poppy O'Toole, 15 hours of waiting included, and said that it was "well worth a 15-hour wait." And similar to Paltrow, another creator also described the recipe as a 10/10. After trying the potatoes, which usually turn out crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside, a different user of the platform only said, "holy jeeves" — simple and straight to the point.

In the comment section of O'Toole's original video, someone wrote, "I suddenly have 15 hours of free time today." But not everyone seems to share that opinion, and another user lamented, "so upset knowing how bad I want this but knowing I'm too lazy to make it." A different commenter mentioned that they would be curious to see the results of this recipe if prepared with sweet potatoes instead of regular ones — they even suggested it would be good if dusted with cinnamon and brown sugar.

But not all the feedback has been positive. "I tried this and was not impressed, I was expecting them to taste like heaven and not taste like potatoes," they said. "Waste of time," someone else added. Well, nobody can please everyone, not even crunchy potatoes.