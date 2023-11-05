How To Prepare Canned Jack Fruit For The Best Results

You'd be hard-pressed to find a plant-based diner who hasn't heard of jackfruit. Luckily for those who can't find it in the produce section at their local grocery store or don't want to lug it back home, it's pretty easy to find in a can. Like most canned goods, however, it needs a little zhuzhing up before it hits your plate. There are many ways to best prepare canned jackfruit for sweet and savory applications, from seasoning it well to using it as a dessert.

Before it's ripe, the tropical plant, which is native to parts of Asia, Africa, and South America, makes an excellent meat substitute thanks to its hearty texture and mild flavor — think pulled pork, meaty stews, and tacos. When it's ripe, it takes on the sweetness of any other fruit. It's also more resistant to drought than other plants, which, along with its nutritional benefits, is why biotechnology researcher Shyamala Reddy called it a "miracle" crop in The Guardian.

Jackfruit also happens to be the largest tree fruit in the world, sometimes weighing as much as an average-sized Cocker Spaniel. Don't be intimidated, though, here's how to prepare your canned jackfruit for the best results.