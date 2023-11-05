You Need To Add Tulip Vodka To Your Must-Try List

Many of us know that vodka can be made from various grains like potatoes, corn, rice, rye, and wheat, but did you know it can be made from fermented tulip bulbs? In 2017, the Netherlands distillery Clucius Craft Distillers released its handcrafted Dutch Tulip Vodka, a premium vodka made from tulips grown in the clay soil near the Dutch coastal dunes. The distillery currently produces two varieties of tulip vodka. Clucius Tulip Vodka is handmade from a combination of tulip bulbs and other grains and described by the makers as "a pristine and smooth vodka with gentle mineral tones, fresh floral aromas, and a subtle nutty twist." This bottle runs about $40 and can be mixed in a cocktail or served straight.

Clucius Tulip Spirit Prestige is the premium counterpart, is made entirely of tulip bulbs (containing about 350 bulbs per bottle), and is limited in production. This exclusive vodka will cost you about $370. Both of the Clucius vodkas have an ABV of 40%. To buy the elusive bottles in-store, you may have to travel to the Netherlands since both bottles are not easy to find in the U.S. and are primarily sold in local Dutch stores. However, you may be able to have it shipped to you from online marketplaces like Cask Cartel Premium Spirits, although at a much heftier price tag.