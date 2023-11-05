You Need To Add Tulip Vodka To Your Must-Try List
Many of us know that vodka can be made from various grains like potatoes, corn, rice, rye, and wheat, but did you know it can be made from fermented tulip bulbs? In 2017, the Netherlands distillery Clucius Craft Distillers released its handcrafted Dutch Tulip Vodka, a premium vodka made from tulips grown in the clay soil near the Dutch coastal dunes. The distillery currently produces two varieties of tulip vodka. Clucius Tulip Vodka is handmade from a combination of tulip bulbs and other grains and described by the makers as "a pristine and smooth vodka with gentle mineral tones, fresh floral aromas, and a subtle nutty twist." This bottle runs about $40 and can be mixed in a cocktail or served straight.
Clucius Tulip Spirit Prestige is the premium counterpart, is made entirely of tulip bulbs (containing about 350 bulbs per bottle), and is limited in production. This exclusive vodka will cost you about $370. Both of the Clucius vodkas have an ABV of 40%. To buy the elusive bottles in-store, you may have to travel to the Netherlands since both bottles are not easy to find in the U.S. and are primarily sold in local Dutch stores. However, you may be able to have it shipped to you from online marketplaces like Cask Cartel Premium Spirits, although at a much heftier price tag.
Clucius Craft's unique distilling process
The Dutch are proud of their tulips, and they have good reason to be. There is a rich history of tulips in the Netherlands, and cities like Amsterdam and Holland are home to some of the most extensive and exquisite tulip gardens in the world. Clucius Craft Distillers is named after 16th-century Dutch botanist and gardener Carolus Clusius, who was largely responsible for introducing tulips to the Netherlands. The private craft distillery has a patent pending production process that involves fermenting 100 percent Dutch tulip bulbs by hand and using water that the Dutch sand dunes have purified.
After experimenting, founders Joris Putman and his cousin Bart Boucher found a way to distill the tulip bulbs, which are not easy to mash. The distillery now uses thousands of tulip bulbs per day in its vodka production process, which includes leaving zero waste behind. The remaining bits of bulbs are used in cattle feed by a local farmer, and the water is recycled.
Why the water matters
The water used in Clucius vodka is also unique due to its exclusive origin and superior quality. According to the makers, "[this water] is known worldwide for its purity, quality, and crystal-clear taste."
For those not schooled in the vodka production process, vodka is made of about 60% water, with the rest being the ethanol that is created from fermenting grains, fruit, vegetables, or, in this case, tulip bulbs. According to bar professional and author of "Vodka Distilled" Tony Abou-Ganim, "Water has a great effect on the overall character of the final distillate and contributes to texture and mouthfeel."
So, it can be assumed that using water filtered naturally by Dutch sand dunes might produce vodka with a better flavor than if made with regular tap water. If you are lucky enough to try this unique premium spirit, you can see for yourself how well the floral notes come through the vodka and whether the water truly makes a difference in taste.