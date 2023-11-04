How Is Chipotle's Carne Asada Different From Its Normal Steak?

For most of the year, Chipotle only has four meat options to choose from: chicken, steak, barbacoa, and carnitas. But every once in a while, the chain adds carne asada to the lineup. Originally a limited time offering first introduced in 2019, carne asada ended up becoming so popular that Chipotle decided to bring it back. At first glance, it may look almost identical to the steak, but as any Chipotle fan will tell you, they taste different.

The steak gets its flavor from a combination of chipotle chili, black pepper, cumin, garlic, and oregano, which form an adobo sauce, a self-identified former Chipotle employee revealed on a Reddit thread. The steak gets marinated in this adobo sauce before being put on the grill. The carne asada meanwhile, isn't marinated but simply seasoned with an undisclosed unique blend of spices. Unlike the steak, the carne asada also gets garnished with cilantro and lime juice.