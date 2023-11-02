Turn Your Crock Pot Into A Fondue Station With An Easy Jar Hack

Chocolate fondue is not only delicious but is also a fun activity to do with family and friends during casual get-togethers or even formal holiday parties. The only problem with fondue is that it can be a real mess to clean up. If you don't rinse the machine right away, you might be stuck scraping off hardened — or even burnt — chocolate. Luckily, there's an easy way to have a chocolate dipping fondue station without all the mess, and all you need is a crock pot and some glass jars.

For this hack, you'll need to fill a few glass mason jars with different types of chocolate and then place them (jar and all) in a crock pot filled with hot water. The hot water will then melt the chocolate and keep it that way for easy dipping. This means that your dinner guests will be able to enjoy chocolate-dipped pretzel sticks, fruits, and cookies all evening long without having to worry about the chocolate going hard. When you're done, simply rinse the glass jars out, soak them in warm water, and then pop them into the dishwasher. No need to clean out a whole crock pot or, even worse, an entire fondue fountain. So, how does this hack work?