Forget Anchovies: Fish Sauce Will Take Your Caesar Salad To The Next Level

If you want to use fish sauce to take your next Caesar salad up a notch, you can either make your own dressing from scratch or you can doctor up some store-bought dressing.

If you want to make your own dressing, substitute the anchovies in any recipe with fish sauce. Since anchovy filets are solid and fish sauce is liquid, don't substitute it one-for-one with anchovies because they aren't the same and you could end up with a very fishy, runny dressing. Fish sauce is concentrated, so use only ½ a teaspoon of fish sauce in place of every whole anchovy filet.

If you're making a salad with store-bought dressing, all you need to do is add a dash or two to taste for every salad you plan to make. It's a good idea to taste your dressing first and read the ingredients label to see if it already contains anchovy so that you don't go overboard with the umami.

The nice thing about swapping fish sauce for anchovies from a pantry perspective is that fish sauce has a very long shelf life, and it's more versatile than an open tin of anchovies. If you've ever made something that calls for one or two anchovy filets, for example, there's a good chance the rest of the tin will eventually get thrown away. Fish sauce, on the other hand, is great in stir fry, pad thai, and more. Keep a bottle of it around and you'll always have a secret weapon for all kinds of dishes, especially Caesar salad.