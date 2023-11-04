For The Best Stuffed Pumpkin, The Variety You Choose Matters

A Jack-o-Lantern is a spooky seasonal spectacle when carved and hollowed out, but a true thing of beauty is a stuffed pumpkin, perfectly roasted and ready to eat with a delicious, customizable filling. With a little planning, this pumpkin preparation functions as both dinner and decoration, not to mention an entirely edible dish. But you can't use just any old gourd for this gleeful purpose — you'll want a sugar pumpkin, which has a natural sweetness and a dense, flavorful flesh that stands up to the roasting and stuffing process.

Sugar pumpkins typically come in the iconic roundish pumpkin shape and vibrant orange color, but are smaller than the ones you'd carve and stick on your front stoop — more along the lines of a large grapefruit or a small melon. This makes them ideal for serving one or two people. The "meat" of a sugar pumpkin is less stringy and fibrous than their larger brethren, too, and a lower moisture content ensures that its natural sugars caramelize well, making them far better suited for roasting and eating than other varieties.

It's common to find this type of pumpkin in familiar baking preparations like totally from scratch pumpkin pie or muffins, but it also lends itself well to braising, sauteing, frying or air frying, puréeing, pumpkin soup-ifying, steaming, grilling, and more. When roasted whole, a sugar pumpkin has both the style and substance to be a versatile, hearty comfort food, as well as an impressive spectacle on the dinner table.