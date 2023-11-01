What's The Best Way To Freeze Sweet Potato Casserole?

Soft, cooked sweet potatoes, gooey marshmallows, crunchy pecans, and lots of melted butter. Mix them together and you have a favorite holiday side dish: sweet potato casserole. Whether you're planning on baking and storing this treat ahead of time for a party or you've made a bigger meal than you were planning on and have leftovers, you may be wondering whether it's possible to freeze your sweet potato casserole. The answer is yes — though there are some guidelines to follow to ensure it freezes well.

The absolute best way to freeze sweet potato casserole, to start, requires you to cook the sweet potatoes before freezing. Freezing an unbaked casserole will yield disastrous results; raw sweet potatoes are full of water, and freezing them can burst their cells and render them a watery mess when removed from cold storage.

If at all possible, you should also freeze the cooked casserole and topping separately. Most ingredients that you might find on top of this type of casserole, including marshmallows, nuts, and even other crunchy additions like cornflakes, don't freeze very well. That's especially true when in contact with wetter foods that will moisten them in the freezer (like those soft, cooked sweet potatoes). Prepare that part separately and place it in its own container, like a plastic zipper bag. You can also make the topping the day you plan on serving the casserole if you want it to be extra fresh.