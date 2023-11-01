Eggnog French Toast Is The Cozy Christmas Breakfast Of Your Dreams

Eggnog is made of dairy, eggs, and sugar. French toast is soaked in dairy, eggs, and sugar. Think about it: You can make French toast with eggnog and eat your best-ever Christmas breakfast.

Even if you think eggs don't belong in a beverage, try this festive French toast. Most eggnog contains heavy cream, cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg; when you swap plain old milk for delicious nog, the result is a custardy, spiced French toast that tastes like Christmas.

There's more good news: Eggnog French toast is easy peasy, which is precisely what you need in the early morning hours on Christmas Day. You can whip it up in minutes on the stovetop or make it the night before and pop it in the oven when you need it. You can customize it for vegans, teetotallers, and coconut fans. You can, in other words, quit stressing in the kitchen and focus on the important stuff: opening presents.