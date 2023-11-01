Serve Your Tuna Salad In An Avocado For An Extra Layer Of Creaminess

Move over avocado toast: There's a new obsession ready to be unleashed on the masses. This one skips the excess carbs and the bread altogether, packing a punch of protein that makes this potential food trend perfect for people with celiac disease or gluten intolerance, as well as diabetic people who have to be careful with their carbohydrate intake. We're talking about stuffing whole avocados with tuna salad.

Not only is this concoction remarkably nutritious and simple to throw together, but it's also super practical. Avocado halves make the perfect little bowls for tuna salad, after all. They've even got a built-in wrapper of sorts, so you might get away with skipping the plate if you want to save on washing dishes. While these factors are all excellent reasons to try something new, we haven't even skimmed the surface. Tuna salad-stuffed avocadoes are incredibly tasty, too! The creaminess of the avocado is the perfect complement to tuna's flaky protein, while its nutty, buttery, and somewhat earthy flavor draws out an extra level of savoriness from the canned fish.