The Unexpected Cocktail Ingredient That Gives Rice A Boost Of Flavor

Whether white, brown, basmati, or any other type, rice is a must-have pantry staple used to fill out bowls, burritos, stir-fries, and more. However, as much as we love rice for its versatility and satiating quality, sometimes a heaping pot of rice can be just ... boring. By itself, rice typically has a neutral flavor that is enlivened by adding proteins, veggies, seasonings, sauces, and if you're feeling adventurous, a cocktail mixer. Hear us out, we're not talking about cranberry juice or sweet and sour mix, we're talking about arguably the heartiest cocktail mixer of them all — bloody mary mix.

Although it's an uncommon cooking method, cooking rice in a liquid bloody mary mix is an easy and unexpected way to spice up an otherwise bland batch of rice with flavors that are equal parts zesty and fiery. As the rice cooks, it will absorb not only the liquid from the bloody mary mix — which gives it a creamy and moist texture — but also the flavors and seasonings in the mix, which makes for a more exciting pot of rice compared to a batch that's cooked in water or broth.

Plus, if you like flavorful rice but hate the preparation of peeling, chopping, and emulsifying a bunch of raw ingredients, using bloody mary mix is as easy as pouring it from the bottle right into your pot or rice cooker.