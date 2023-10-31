Ramen Meatloaf Adds A Fun Twist To The Classic Comfort Meal

When most people think of classic comfort foods, they think of things like mac and cheese or a hearty meatloaf paired with mashed potatoes. Now, while the standard meatloaf is certainly a tasty meal, why not mix things up?

One such twist you can try is to make a ramen meatloaf. Ramen meatloaf is made by rolling cooked ramen inside a ground beef mixture to form a log. The result is a noodle-stuffed dish. It has the usual rich, meaty flavors to it but also has the surprise of soft, flavorful noodles when you cut into it. It's not overly complicated to make, meaning it's a great party dish to break out.

Besides the fact that it's filled with noodles, this meal also has several key ingredients that give it an Asian-inspired flavor and set it apart from your standard meatloaf recipe. If you want to try it for yourself, it pays to know a bit more about the ingredients that go into it that help make it so unique.