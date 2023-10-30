Red Bull Welcomes Cold Weather With New Pear Cinnamon Flavor

Move over, pumpkin spice lattes. Red Bull is bringing a new flavor of canned energy to store shelves this winter, and it's sure to rival autumn's coffee shop standby. Chock-full of seasonal flavors, Winter Edition Pear Cinnamon Red Bull is described as an explosion of pear and orchard fruits, complimented by a delicious hint of cinnamon.

The winter edition is a yearly tradition for Red Bull. Previous years' flavors have included other fun blends, such as 2022's Fig Apple, 2021's Pomegranate, and 2020's Arctic Berry. The latter showed up early, gracing pandemic-weary energy drink fans in the summer of that year (even though Red Bull also releases new flavors each year for its summer editions).

This year's enticing Pear Cinnamon Red Bull is represented by Matt Cogar, a Red Bull-sponsored athlete and seven-time champion of the U.S. STIHL Timbersports. "For Timbersports athletes like myself, our season runs all summer and into the early fall, so come fall/winter, it's my time to go on new adventures," he said in a press release provided to Daily Meal. This winter, he'll be kicking off on a cross-country ski trip — no doubt with a case of Pear Cinnamon Red Bull along for the ride.