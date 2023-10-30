Red Bull Welcomes Cold Weather With New Pear Cinnamon Flavor
Move over, pumpkin spice lattes. Red Bull is bringing a new flavor of canned energy to store shelves this winter, and it's sure to rival autumn's coffee shop standby. Chock-full of seasonal flavors, Winter Edition Pear Cinnamon Red Bull is described as an explosion of pear and orchard fruits, complimented by a delicious hint of cinnamon.
The winter edition is a yearly tradition for Red Bull. Previous years' flavors have included other fun blends, such as 2022's Fig Apple, 2021's Pomegranate, and 2020's Arctic Berry. The latter showed up early, gracing pandemic-weary energy drink fans in the summer of that year (even though Red Bull also releases new flavors each year for its summer editions).
This year's enticing Pear Cinnamon Red Bull is represented by Matt Cogar, a Red Bull-sponsored athlete and seven-time champion of the U.S. STIHL Timbersports. "For Timbersports athletes like myself, our season runs all summer and into the early fall, so come fall/winter, it's my time to go on new adventures," he said in a press release provided to Daily Meal. This winter, he'll be kicking off on a cross-country ski trip — no doubt with a case of Pear Cinnamon Red Bull along for the ride.
The same signature ingredients for a jolt of energy
This year's Winter Edition Red Bull flavor is assured to give fans the same wings as the beverage's original energy drink. It features the same blend of ingredients Red Bull is known for, including plenty of sugar, caffeine, B vitamins, and of course, taurine.
Vitamins B6 and B12 are known for their energy-stoking properties. Vitamin B6, in particular, helps convert fats, carbs, and protein to glucose, which the body uses as energy. Likewise, B12 converts fats and proteins into energy that the body can use to keep going through all of those adventures. Pantothenic acid is also present in Red Bull, along with niacin. Both of these help amp up energy, among other benefits. So the next time someone gives you the side eye from getting your wings from a can, just let them know that you're replenishing your B vitamins with a hint of cinnamon and a jolt of pear.
Pear Cinnamon Red Bull will only be around for a limited time. While the original flavor is often mixed with vodka, the new limited-edition flavor is ideal for a spiced mocktail, making it ideal for the brand's "One for the Road" campaign.