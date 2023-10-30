My/Mochi Cookie Dough Ice Cream Review: Where Are The New Bakery Mix-Ins?
My/Mochi fuses Japanese tradition with California cool for a creamy, dreamy delight. First sold in the Little Tokyo neighborhood of Los Angeles in 1993, this brand has grown exponentially, expanding flavors and availability to grocery stores worldwide. Its secret to success is the unique texture, which is part chewy, part creamy, but all yummy, and the latest flavor to join the family is cookie dough, which is the first to include bakery mix ins.
My/Mochi coats luxurious premium ice cream and smoothies with a pillowy rice dough known as mochi. Its ice cream is made with the highest possible butterfat aerated to produce a distinctly rich texture. It is also made from cage-free eggs and non-GMO ingredients.
The new cookie dough flavor envelopes cookie-flavored ice cream, chocolate chips, and chunks of real cookie dough with pillowy mochi for a more complex texture. We had the opportunity to sample it, and having experienced several of My/Mochi's other varieties, were eager to see how this flavor compared. Read on for our full review.
What does My/Mochi Cookie Dough Ice Cream taste like?
My/Mochi Ice Cream is intended to be eaten after removing it from the freezer and allowing it to warm up for one to two minutes or until it reaches the softness you enjoy. We have sampled these straight out of the freezer and slightly thawed. In our estimation, the textural uniqueness can best be appreciated when these are firmer and colder. The chewy dough juxtaposed with the creamy center still on the harder side has a much more toothsome mouthfeel that is more satisfying.
The Cookie Dough variety adds even more texture with hints of chocolate chips and cookie dough, which are firm and almost crunchy inside. That said, we will note that the image on the packaging and the website would indicate far more chocolate chips and cookie dough chunks in each treat than are there. We cut several in half to look at the inside. Only one had noticeable chocolate chips, and the cookie dough pieces were far more sparsely distributed.
The flavor of this treat is dynamite. Sweet, but not cloying, with the ice cream being the star. We are not entirely sure what cookie-flavored ice cream should taste like. What this tasted like was a fabulous, creamy vanilla. Frankly, as fun as the few cookie dough pieces and chocolate chips were in texture, they were almost unnecessary. The ice cream itself is flavorful enough without them.
Nutritional information for My/Mochi Cookie Dough Ice Cream
My/Mochi Cookie Dough Ice Cream is made with milk from cows not treated with Recombinant Bovine Somatotropin (rBST). This is a synthetic hormone used to increase milk production in dairy cattle. Its use is restricted in the European Union due to safety and animal welfare concerns. According to Breast Cancer Prevention Partners, some research has linked the milk protein found in cattle treated with rBST to potentially increasing the risk of certain types of cancer.
Every package of My/Mochi Cookie Dough Ice Cream contains six individual servings. Each serving has 90 calories, 2.5 grams of fat, 15 milligrams of sodium, 15 grams of carbohydrates, 11 grams of sugar, and 1 gram of protein. Allergens listed include milk, egg, and gluten. All My/Mochi products are produced in a facility free from all nut varieties, soy, and sesame. They are also certified Kosher and Halal.
Where you can buy My/Mochi Cookie Dough Ice Cream and how much does it cost?
My/Mochi Cookie Dough Ice Cream can be located in the freezer section of most major retailers nationwide. To find a retailer near you, visit the Where to Buy page of its website. Prices may vary depending on the individual retailer and location.
Because this is a new flavor, inventory may take some time to be distributed. We recommend checking the website regularly for updates on availability near you. If you are having trouble locating the new Cookie Dough Ice Cream, ask your local retailer to contact My/Mochi to obtain it. You can also contact My/Mochi directly from its website.
Once you obtain your My/Mochi, never thaw and refreeze your product. We also suggest transferring open packages into an airtight container to prevent freezer burn. This is especially important if you cannot consume the products promptly. While the box is resealable, it is not airtight, which may make the My/Mochi Ice Cream more susceptible to temperature fluctuations in your freezer.
Final thoughts
As we noted at the beginning of this review, we have a previous history of eating My/Mochi Ice Cream. It is a brand we are fond of because of its business practices and sweet treats. For the most part, we generally enjoy all the flavors we have sampled. The new Cookie Dough variety is no exception. That said, we did have a minor criticism.
Our primary issue was the inconsistency in the distribution of the chocolate chips and cookie dough chunks. These are what make this variety unique. That added textural complexity and kick of flavor are crucial to making these treats work. Without them, they are no different than any of the other My/Mochi Ice Cream varieties. That said, would we try these again? Absolutely.
As for how these compare with some of My/Mochi's other Ice Cream flavors, it doesn't enter our top three. It probably ranks toward the bottom of our list of My/Mochi favorites, which include Horchata, S'Mores, and Dulce de Leche.