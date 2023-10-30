My/Mochi Cookie Dough Ice Cream Review: Where Are The New Bakery Mix-Ins?

My/Mochi Ice Cream is intended to be eaten after removing it from the freezer and allowing it to warm up for one to two minutes or until it reaches the softness you enjoy. We have sampled these straight out of the freezer and slightly thawed. In our estimation, the textural uniqueness can best be appreciated when these are firmer and colder. The chewy dough juxtaposed with the creamy center still on the harder side has a much more toothsome mouthfeel that is more satisfying.

The Cookie Dough variety adds even more texture with hints of chocolate chips and cookie dough, which are firm and almost crunchy inside. That said, we will note that the image on the packaging and the website would indicate far more chocolate chips and cookie dough chunks in each treat than are there. We cut several in half to look at the inside. Only one had noticeable chocolate chips, and the cookie dough pieces were far more sparsely distributed.

The flavor of this treat is dynamite. Sweet, but not cloying, with the ice cream being the star. We are not entirely sure what cookie-flavored ice cream should taste like. What this tasted like was a fabulous, creamy vanilla. Frankly, as fun as the few cookie dough pieces and chocolate chips were in texture, they were almost unnecessary. The ice cream itself is flavorful enough without them.