Which Cuts Of Meat Are Better For Dry Heat Vs Moist Heat Cooking?

It's usually not a good idea to make binary declarations, but it is a fundamental truth that there are only two ways to cook food: You can only use dry heat or moist heat. Dry heat cooking is done without liquid: baking, grilling, roasting, sautéing, and so on. (Yes, cooking oil is a liquid, but its use in sautés still falls under the "dry" category. Moist heat cooking, which includes methods like braising, poaching, steaming, and the like — requires liquid. Some kinds of animal protein do just fine being cooked either way, but a few more can only be cooked effectively using one of the two methods.

A good rule of thumb is that any cut of tough meat should be moist-cooked slowly, over low heat, typically in a stew or braise. Tough cuts are universal to all mammal proteins: They're the muscles in the animal that see the most use. Any part responsible for running, hopping, chewing, and the like tends to need more time. Conversely, parts of an animal that don't see a lot of action — say, near the belly — can be quite naturally tender and lend themselves to high-heat dry-cooking applications like grilling.