McDonald's Former Chef Provides Tips For A Tasty Homemade McRib

There's nothing quite like the elusive McRib to get McDonald's customers excited. The barbecue pork sandwich is known to be a limited-time offering, appearing sporadically on McDonald's menus throughout the year. Despite McDonald's claiming 2022 as a farewell tour, the restaurant couldn't resist bringing the sandwich back for fall 2023. Still, customers sometimes wonder if the McRib may have returned for the last time ever.

Fortunately, if you have a hankering for a McRib when the item isn't on the menu, you can always make a copycat version yourself, and thanks to McDonald's former chef, you can now make your McRib more accurate to the real thing. Taking to TikTok, Chef Mike Haracz pointed to a few pitfalls that you should avoid if you're making the sandwich at home. For one, you probably don't have to go through the hassle of painting on grill marks. According to Haracz, McDonald's version of the sandwich doesn't actually have grill marks. He said, "What you could have done is you get metal skewers and just heat them up 1,000 degrees and burn in the actual kind of grill mark."

Likewise, you should consider letting your patty sit in warm barbecue sauce for close to an hour. This allows the patty to soak in the flavor.