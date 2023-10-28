The Dairy-Free Ingredient That Thickens Sauces And Packs Flavor

When thickening sauces, soups, and other liquidy dishes, there are a few pantry ingredients you can reach for to get the job done. Cornstarch and flour both have their merits, but whisking to blend out the granules of these powdery add-ins can be a challenge if you're not careful. Dairy products like butter, heavy cream, or yogurt can be good choices, but sometimes a dairy-free dish is what you need. When those standbys just don't suit your needs, there's another option you can try: kombu.

Yes, kombu — the seaweed, or kelp, used most famously in dashi, a stock that forms the base of many Japanese dishes. This dried ingredient contains alginate, a polysaccharide that acts as what's known as a hydrocolloid, or gelling agent. Other hydrocolloids include pectin and gelatin, both also used as thickeners in culinary practices.

Dropping some dried sheets of kombu into a liquid and boiling it or simmering it releases the alginates, causing the liquid around it to thicken. And unlike butter or heavy cream, kombu has no dairy — and is much lower in calories. At the same time, it brings a burst of savory flavor to whatever dish it's added to; perfect for adding a salty spin to your favorite dish.