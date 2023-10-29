How To Buy Perfect Ears Of Corn At The Grocery Store Every Time

When picking out ears of corn from the store, it seems natural to pull the husk back a tad and make sure the kernels look good. Maybe you weren't aware, but this is actually a grocery store faux pas. Exposing the corn makes it dry out faster, which is especially a problem if you end up not choosing that ear and someone else gets stuck with dried-out corn. Luckily, there are plenty of other ways to choose the best ear of corn without taking a peek.

Two important parts to inspect are the husk and the silk that sticks out of the top of the ear. The husk should be bright and green and wrap closely around the corn. If it's dry, loose, and has any brown discoloration, it's probably not the one you want to choose. Also, watch out for small holes in the husk as this could signify insect infestation. The best ears of corn will have silk that is slightly sticky and light brown or golden in color. Avoid corn with black, gooey, or dried-out silk. These are just a couple of the tried and true methods for corn selection, but there are more techniques to try if you want the perfect corn on the cob.