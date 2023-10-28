What Is A Clootie Dumpling And How Did It Get Its Name?

Clootie dumplings have made more than one appearance on "The Great British Baking Show," with varying degrees of success. They're a fairly simple affair, but take a while to cook in the simmering water — anywhere from three to four hours, and it's not a set and forget recipe; the water might need to be topped up as the dumpling cooks.

Recipes usually call for suet, which comes from the fat around the kidneys of cows, or sheep, but you can use margarine, or find a vegetarian suet. Spices like cinnamon, ginger, and dried fruits such as sultanas (golden raisins), currants, or apples get mixed with the suet and oatmeal to form a dense dough. You can find clootie dumplings with a wide range of fruits and flavors, from apple, pear, and cinnamon, to strawberry and Prosecco.

After the dough is prepared, it gets wrapped in the cloot – a clean cotton tea towel, piece of muslin, or even a pillowcase will do. Before wrapping, the cloth must first be prepped, which is usually done by boiling the cloth and wringing it out, and then sprinkling generously with flour. As the dumpling cooks in the water, the flour gelatinizes and leaves a skin on the outside of the dumpling. In the 17th century, cooks would have left it by the fire to firm up, but modern conveniences allow us to put the dumpling in the oven. Then slice and serve with custard or cream and enjoy.