For An Extra Burst Of Flavor, Splash Some Coca-Cola Into Your Coffee

Is black coffee not enough to give you that burst of energy in the morning? Or, maybe it is, but the taste is too strong? If you don't mind the fizz and the extra sugar, iced coffee goes well with a splash of Coke or Pepsi (depending on your preference, or if you can tell them apart). It's a good enough pairing that both Coca-Cola and Pepsi sell soda with coffee, and you can buy cans of them already mixed together. But if you mix them yourself, you'll have more control over the caffeine, sugar, and most importantly, the taste.

For iced coffee with soda, you ideally want to choose a darker coffee roast. Dark roasts have bold, nutty flavor notes that are fairly straightforward and mix easily with the sweeter taste of Coca-Cola. Lighter roasts have more complex, often herbal flavors and much more caffeine. So if your goal is purely just the caffeine buzz and not taste, then maybe you'd choose a light roast.