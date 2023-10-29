The Vegetarian Ingredient That's A Perfect Substitute For Oyster Sauce

There's nothing quite like the taste of oyster sauce; it's rich, tangy, and exceptionally savory. However, for those who follow a vegetarian diet or have the misfortune of having an allergy to oyster sauce, it might feel like you're missing out. Luckily, one ingredient has gained critical acclaim from two-Michelin-starred chef Andrew Wong as a worthy substitute: fermented bean curd.

You may have heard of a Taiwanese soy paste that's a great alternative to oyster sauce, but while fermented bean curd is reminiscent of some of these flavors, it is utterly unique in appearance and taste. Also known as furu, or Chinese cheese, fermented bean curd can also typically include garlic, chili, wine, and vegetables, which all unite to create a meaty flavor similar to that of oyster sauce.

One may ask how an alternative to oyster sauce can resemble cheese. Surely they couldn't be more different? Well, the answer is in the umami taste. Fermented bean curd has fantastic layers of flavor that brighten and intensify the aromas in a dish – just like oyster sauce. Instead of feeling left out any longer, pick up a jar of fermented bean curd and see just how well you imitate the wonders of oyster sauce.