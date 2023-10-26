Arby's Fried Mac 'N Cheese Bites Review: There's Just One Problem With These Little Masterpieces

While we were unable to sneak a peek at what Arby's Fried Mac 'N Cheeses Bites looked like before they were dumped into a vat of cooking oil, the sound of them sizzling behind the counter heightened both our senses and excitement. Upon receiving our bag we opened it to see four little bites, each perhaps the size of a gumball, barely filling out the tiny paper holder in which they resided. While there wasn't much to see, we were hoping that less would lead to more when it came to flavor.

The Bites' fried exterior glistened a greasy gloss; it had the aroma of sweet hushpuppies and the look of tater tots. The shell was thick, but its flakey crust emitted a dusty residue that lingered on our fingertips. An actual bite takes up nearly half a Bite, and we were overwhelmed by how awesomely delicious the four cheeses were blended together. The cheese mass made it easier to overlook that there were perhaps little to no actual pasta noodles within. Maybe there was some mac in there, finely cut up in the small amount of space provided and hiding within the cheese, but we couldn't tell for sure. Since the cheese is gooey, but not oozy, it holds still and quite well inside its fried shell, allowing a second bite to be just as enjoyable as the first one.