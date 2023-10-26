Arby's Fried Mac 'N Cheese Bites Review: There's Just One Problem With These Little Masterpieces
Arby's is all about the meats, but lest we forget about all the great sides it offers up to compliment those savory meats. Mac and cheese has come and gone from the Arby's sides and snacks menu over the years, and recently, customers have been treated to white cheddar mac 'n cheese, as well as eye- and gut-opening Loaded Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac 'N Cheese. For its next big "mac" act, Arby's is getting things rolling, literally, as it unleashes rounded Fried Mac 'N Cheese Bites into its stores for a limited time.
This isn't exactly the first rodeo for Arby's and fried mac 'n cheese, as it got all geometric back in 2008 with its triangular Mac & Cheezers. Those guys didn't exactly sit well with customers though, with some comparing them to generic stuff you'd find in a freezer aisle. While these previous iterations of its mac were paired with just one cheese, this latest return of the (fried) mac now comes with four cheeses in tow. More cheeses? Yes, please! We headed to our nearest and dearest Arby's location to find out if the latest version of is a winner or not. Here is our chew and review...
What do Arby's Fried Mac 'N Cheese Bites taste like?
While we were unable to sneak a peek at what Arby's Fried Mac 'N Cheeses Bites looked like before they were dumped into a vat of cooking oil, the sound of them sizzling behind the counter heightened both our senses and excitement. Upon receiving our bag we opened it to see four little bites, each perhaps the size of a gumball, barely filling out the tiny paper holder in which they resided. While there wasn't much to see, we were hoping that less would lead to more when it came to flavor.
The Bites' fried exterior glistened a greasy gloss; it had the aroma of sweet hushpuppies and the look of tater tots. The shell was thick, but its flakey crust emitted a dusty residue that lingered on our fingertips. An actual bite takes up nearly half a Bite, and we were overwhelmed by how awesomely delicious the four cheeses were blended together. The cheese mass made it easier to overlook that there were perhaps little to no actual pasta noodles within. Maybe there was some mac in there, finely cut up in the small amount of space provided and hiding within the cheese, but we couldn't tell for sure. Since the cheese is gooey, but not oozy, it holds still and quite well inside its fried shell, allowing a second bite to be just as enjoyable as the first one.
What are Arby's Fried Mac 'N Cheese Bites made of?
In the Mac 'N Cheese Bites, cream cheese, sharp cheddar cheese, fontina cheese, and Parmesan cheese unite to cover ditalini pasta noodles seasoned with corn starch, sea salt, garlic powder, and onion powder. They are then rolled up in batter that includes wheat flour, cornstarch, yellow corn flour, salt, and leavening, and coated with panko breadcrumbs before being fried.
A serving size is four bites, which is 79 grams, and has 280 calories, 18 grams of total fat, 23 milligrams of cholesterol, 619 milligrams of sodium, 20 grams of total carbohydrates, 1 gram of sugar, and 8 grams of protein.
When, where, and how to order Arby's Fried Mac 'N Cheese Bites
The Fried Mac 'N Cheese Bites are available for a limited time and while supplies last at participating Arby's locations nationwide. We paid $4.29 plus tax for our order, however, prices vary by location.
The Bites are listed under both the Limited Time and Sides & Snacks menus. They can be ordered during lunch and dinner hours in-store at the counter or via the drive-thru where available. You can also order them online and via Arby's app for pickup or delivery.
The final verdict
While these Bites may be touted as fried mac 'n cheese, they actually are more akin to mozzarella sticks, but in a finger-friendly and fun spherical form. And you know what? That's just fine by us because as-is they are fantastic snacks that would pair well with any meaty Arby's offering.
The only true drawback is that the Mac 'N Cheese bites are so dang good that four of them are not nearly enough, for a snack, side order, or meal. We polished off ours in a hot minute or two and were left wanting WAY more. Here's hoping these golden brown guys catch on and are offered in a pack of 10 in the future — or even 20 — to share the cheesy goodness with a friend or loved one. All hail the return of this mac!