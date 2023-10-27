Why Did Wendy's Discontinue Its 4-Alarm Spicy Chicken Sandwich?

Wendy's still has plenty of chicken sandwich options on its menu, but back in the mid-aughts, you could also order something called a 4-Alarm Spicy Chicken Sandwich. This menu item featured four layers of spice, including a spicy chicken filet, pepper jack cheese, chipotle sauce, and sliced jalapeño, along with lettuce and tomatoes. Though the sandwich was only available for about a month, people were still tweeting about how much they missed it over 15 years later.

Given how popular the 4-Alarm Spicy Chicken Sandwich was — at least according to collective memory — it might seem odd that Wendy's would decide to discontinue it. But the truth is that Wendy's was never planning to add the sandwich to the permanent menu to begin with. According to the original press release published in 2007, the 4-Alarm Spicy Chicken Sandwich was a limited-time offering that was only supposed to be available from early March to mid-April of that year. Technically it wasn't discontinued, it just became unavailable after its planned release.