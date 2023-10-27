You Can Still Make A Delicious Stew With That Meat You Forgot To Defrost

It happens to the best of us: You're planning on making stew for dinner, but you forgot to take the meat out of the freezer on time. Now, you're left with a bag of frozen protein and a question of how to proceed. Can dinner be saved? Don't start ordering pizza just yet — in most cases, you can still get a delectable stew on the table, even if you're starting with frozen meat.

Unlike other cooking methods that are less forgiving, stewing applies heat to the meat over a long period of time, allowing it to come to temperature as it simmers. Frozen meat takes about 1½ times as long to cook properly as the same meat thawed, so increasing the amount of time your stew simmers is the traditional way to ensure the meat will be thoroughly done by the time it's ready for the table.

If you're short on time and you have an Instant Pot, use it instead to pressure cook the ingredients in a flash. Pressure cooking brings the meat up to temperature, tenderizes it, and leaves it as deliciously flavorful as if you'd stewed it all day.