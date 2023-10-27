Dundee Cake Is The Scottish Dessert To Add To Your Holiday Repertoire

If you live in the United States, holiday desserts probably include things like apple pie, gingerbread men cookies, fudge, and peppermint-flavored treats. However, around the world, Christmas sweets look a little bit different.

In Scotland, you may find people serving up something called Dundee cake. This treat is a centuries-old fruitcake recipe that originates in (you guessed it) the Dundee area in Scotland. Although it's not strictly a Christmas cake, and you'll still find Scots who enjoy serving up traditional Christmas pudding instead, its flavors of orange marmalade, dried fruit, and almonds are a perfect complement for the holiday season.

Now, if you're already familiar with other fruitcakes, you might be wondering what makes this particular one so unique. As it happens, Dundee cake's decor and ingredients, as well as its density, are a few ways that this dessert stands out from the crowd. Knowing about them is key if you're interested in putting a truly Scottish twist on your holiday baking.