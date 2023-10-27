Dundee Cake Is The Scottish Dessert To Add To Your Holiday Repertoire
If you live in the United States, holiday desserts probably include things like apple pie, gingerbread men cookies, fudge, and peppermint-flavored treats. However, around the world, Christmas sweets look a little bit different.
In Scotland, you may find people serving up something called Dundee cake. This treat is a centuries-old fruitcake recipe that originates in (you guessed it) the Dundee area in Scotland. Although it's not strictly a Christmas cake, and you'll still find Scots who enjoy serving up traditional Christmas pudding instead, its flavors of orange marmalade, dried fruit, and almonds are a perfect complement for the holiday season.
Now, if you're already familiar with other fruitcakes, you might be wondering what makes this particular one so unique. As it happens, Dundee cake's decor and ingredients, as well as its density, are a few ways that this dessert stands out from the crowd. Knowing about them is key if you're interested in putting a truly Scottish twist on your holiday baking.
What makes Dundee cake unique?
One of the key reasons why Dundee cake is so special is that it traditionally contains Seville orange marmalade. Seville oranges are less sweet than your standard variety of this fruit, giving your cake a unique flavor. Of course, there are some bakers who use regular orange marmalade instead, but a truly traditional cake should really contain this specific variety.
Another aspect of this dessert that makes it different is its decoration. Dundee cake is traditionally round and is decorated with rings of whole-blanched almonds on top. This gives it not only a bit of extra flavor and a hint of crunch but also an easily recognizable design that lets you know what dessert you're eating right away.
Finally, for those who already have some experience with holiday fruitcakes, you probably know that they can be quite dense. Dundee cake, however, is a fairly light cake with a more delicate flavor. So, perhaps you should give it a whirl and see what makes it stand out for yourself!
Other Scottish Christmas treats to try
If you love the idea of putting a Scottish spin on your holiday baked goods this year, you'll be pleased to know that treats from this part of the world go beyond just Dundee cake. Another Scottish dessert you can try is clootie dumpling. Although the name makes it sound like it'll be meat-filled pockets of sticky pastry, clootie dumpling is actually a steamed fruit pudding. Pair it with a glass of Drambuie to play up the theme even more.
Speaking of Drambuie, another treat to make is tipsy laird, a raspberry, cream, and custard-filled trifle that's got a dash of whiskey (or Drambuie) in it. This dessert is less rich, but one that's no less Scottish if you still want to go with this theme over the holidays.
For those who are sick of fruit cakes and fruit puddings, you can always make a batch of Scottish shortbread instead. These delicious cookies are perfect for munching on as you sit around the fire with a cup of cocoa or a hot toddy. As you can see, there are plenty of ways to infuse the flavors and traditions of Scotland into your holiday treats this season. Choose one of these desserts and put a twist on your usual winter baking this year!