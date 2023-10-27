Step Your Peach Cobbler Up With A Boozy Ingredient

Nostalgic, sweet, and filling, peach cobbler is reminiscent of summer memories when fresh fruit is taking over the shelves. Bright, juicy peaches married with a buttery biscuit topping are a simple, yet undeniably classic combination. While you may have previously considered elevating your peach cobbler with warm spices like cardamom, the time has come for a slightly boozy addition — pass the beer.

Beer in peach cobbler may sound like a recipe for a bitter mouthful, but with the right kind, it'll simply balance out some of the more robust notes in the dessert. Once the flavor of the beer develops between the layers of soft stewed peaches, you get this slightly hoppy flavor that subdues the naturally electric sweet taste of the fruit. When mixed into the biscuit topping, it adds a hint of sourness that pairs well with the bright peaches. The most significant advantage is that you can tailor this ingredient to precisely fit the beers you prefer or the flavors you want to accentuate.

The only questions left to ask are: When can you incorporate the beer, and which beers are most suitable? Let's get to work.