12 Of The Unhealthiest Food Items You Can Order At Wawa

When it comes to gas station food brand loyalty, you won't find more dedicated fans than Wawa's. The regional convenience store franchise has locations in the eastern United States, in places such as Philadelphia and Florida. The chain is known for its made-to-order hot and cold hoagies, as well as a variety of tasty grab-and-go items that are available during breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Additionally, while we are talking about food today, we would not neglect to mention Wawa iced coffee.

While there are healthy options throughout the Wawa menu, there are quite a few extremely unhealthy options sold at the chain. High fat and sodium levels are common, and this is demonstrated in these extreme cases. We looked at the nutritional information of Wawa's items to assess fat, sodium, and calorie levels, and compared them for different products.

Even though many Wawa items share the same unhealthy ingredients, we tried to pick the most unhealthy versions of one particular item type in each category. Here are the most unhealthy items we found on the Wawa food menu.