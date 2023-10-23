Seriously Elevate Bland Mayo With One Fishy Ingredient

Before you pour any bottle of fish sauce into your mayonnaise, it's essential to question what kind it is and what flavors it accentuates. While a wide range of fish sauces are available on the market, they generally tend to share two common ingredients: small fermented fish, such as anchovies, and salt. These create a potent taste that, while filled with umami-ness, is also exceptionally salty. Most mayonnaise also contains salt, so it's imperative to exercise moderation. Treat the addition of fish sauce with a less is more approach.

There are also some subtle flavor nuances between different varieties of fish sauce. Nuoc mam, from Vietnam, tends to be light and sweet, while Thai fish sauce, nam pla, is typically saltier than other varieties. Patis, a Filipino type of fish sauce, usually does not contain added sugar and offers a much more assertive flavor.

If you're selecting a fish sauce with your mayonnaise in mind, consider how these small intricacies may impact the finished condiment. If you want the mayonnaise to explode with fishiness, choose patis, and if you want the fishy flavors to delicately unravel, choose nuoc mam.