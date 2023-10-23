Why McDonald's Salts Its Fries But Not Its Hash Browns

Mashed potatoes, potato chips, tater tots ... no matter how you prefer to enjoy them, potatoes are so beloved that the root vegetable deserves to be their own food group. Two of the most popular forms of potato that can be found on practically every fast food menu are french fries and hash browns. While both of these deep-fried, salty snacks derive from potatoes, that is about where their similarities end. In addition to the obvious differences in form, french fries and hash browns are often prepared and seasoned differently — those distinct differences are what classify them as either a hash brown or fry. In fact, fast food chain McDonald's, which has both starchy potato side dishes on their menu, has very different seasoning protocols for hash browns and french fries.

In a viral TikTok, former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz shared the real reason that the fast food chain doesn't sprinkle salt on their hash browns before serving them to guests. His insider knowledge revealed that hash browns consist of a grated potato mixture that can be seasoned before molding them into the arched shape fans know and love. The initial recipe that McDonald's uses to make the hash browns before it is formed, frozen, and shipped to local restaurants already has the right amount of salt that can be easily tasted once they are reheated. French fries, on the other hand, are not salted until right before serving.