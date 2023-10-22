Thaw Meat In A Flash With A Clever Cookware Hack

Everyone has been there at one point or another — it's dinnertime and you realize that you forgot to defrost your meat. You don't have time to let it defrost in the fridge, but not to worry, you can still save your dinner from ending up a disaster. You can thaw meat quickly using this easy cookware hack.

The method is simple enough. It involves wedging your steaks or pork chops between the bottoms of two pots like a metallic sandwich. You're going to use an upside-down pot as your base, serving as a flat, metallic surface. From there, you'll set your meat down and place a pot of water on top of it. To ensure that you keep the meat's juices, you want to make sure your meat (whether it be beef, chicken, or fish) is wrapped in plastic, but the layers should be thin.

You're going to fill the top pot full of room-temperature water. It's important to make sure that your water isn't too cold or too hot, as that will affect the thawing times and texture of the meat. Depending on the thickness of the meat, your meat should be defrosted and ready to eat in under half an hour. Who knew that a couple of kitchen pots could be your meat-thawing saviors?