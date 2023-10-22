Transforming Leftover Yogurt Into Fluffy Flatbread Is Almost Too Easy

Yogurt isn't just a delicious breakfast side, it's also packed with beneficial probiotics and nutrients. Because of this, it seems like everyone is eating yogurt, especially Greek yogurt. However, one downside to buying a giant container of yogurt is that it goes bad if you don't use it quickly. If you have yogurt in your fridge that needs to be consumed (and you don't feel like eating it plain), there's a great way to use up your leftovers so that they don't go to waste. While you can spoon some into a smoothie or mix it into a dip, one creative way to use the last of your yogurt is to make flatbread with it.

The quickest and easiest version only requires two ingredients: thick yogurt and self-rising flour. Some bakers experiment with a dough that is equal parts, while others favor a sturdier version with a 3 to 2 ratio of flour to yogurt. Either way, the results are toasty and tender whether fried in a skillet or baked in the oven.

This trick works so well because yogurt tends to make bread fluffier and moister while adding another layer of flavor with its slight sourness, which takes the bread to the next level with a taste reminiscent of sourdough. In fact, using thick natural yogurts like Greek yogurt or Icelandic skyr in bread is definitely not a new concept, and many recipes for naan – the Indian flatbread – call for plain yogurt instead of water or oil.