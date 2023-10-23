How To Hack Your Way To A Vegetarian Sandwich At Wendy's

No matter what fast food restaurant you decide to dine at, it's usually slim pickings when it comes to vegetarian options. That's why when chains like Burger King, Carl's Jr., and White Castle began introducing plant-based burgers to their menus circa 2019, it was a big deal for many customers. Wendy's, however, was a little late to the game. In 2021, a Spicy Black Bean Burger was released, but it was only available in select cities and didn't stay around long. Today, the only vegetarian-friendly entrees at Wendy's are still the salads and baked potatoes, however, you can actually hack your way to another option.

All you have to do is order a Jr. Cheeseburger Deluxe or Dave's Single. Then, ask for double the veggies, and, optionally, a side of fries to stuff inside. This will get you a sandwich piled high with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, ketchup, and mayo, as well as those fries if you choose.