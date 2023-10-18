How To Get The Freshest Wendy's Salad Possible

Wendy's prides itself on its fresh ingredients, touting that it makes its salads fresh every day. However, everyone knows that salads taste best when they're just assembled. So, how can you ensure that your salad is as fresh as possible? Consider going to Wendy's in the morning.

It makes a certain amount of sense, right? Like many restaurants, Wendy's will typically handle most of its prep work for the busier lunch and evenings during the morning. In the restaurant business, mornings are typically less frantic than the rest of the day. It gives time for employees to set aside and prepare ingredients that they might not have time to do later. So, in the case of salads, that means chopping up and dicing lettuce and tomatoes to be used in salads later.

While you will still be getting ingredients prepared the day of if you order a salad in the afternoon, you may want to consider hitting up Wendy's earlier in the day. For the most part, Wendy's typically opens around 6:30 or 7 a.m., but you don't have to be an extremely early bird in order to get a fresh salad. Instead, you may want to wait a few hours.