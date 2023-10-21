What's The Best Oil To Use To Fry The Crispiest Potato Chips?

Potato chips are the ultimate side dish. While they're not as heavy as fries or onion rings, they're incredibly versatile and can go with just about any meal or stand alone as a snack with a little dip. It's easy enough to buy a bag of these in the snack aisle of the grocery store. But if you want heartier chips you can season yourself, it's so simple to make a homemade version. If you want to fry them yourself, though, the oil matters. Canola oil is a great option, but there are alternative oils you can use as well.

Potato chips are traditionally fried, and homemade chips tend to be a little thicker than the store-bought kind (which makes them even better for scooping hearty dip). While there are a few oil options you can use, make sure you go with an oil that has a high smoke point and will impart as little flavor as possible onto the chips (and is affordable for using in large quantities).