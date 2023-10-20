How To Effectively Clean That Stained Stoneware In Your Kitchen

Stoneware dishes are a great tool in the kitchen for home cooks who want to get a lovely crust or bake anything from a loaf of bread to a pizza or a casserole. However, because your stone casserole dish, dutch oven, or pizza stone is probably an essential part of making your favorite recipes shine, it's important to take care of it. When using stoneware, nothing is more important than learning to clean it properly. This is because, like cast iron, many stoneware items can not and should not be washed with soap or put in the dishwasher. So, how do you clean them and remove stains?

Well, as it turns out, to get rid of tough stains on stoneware, the best option is the combination of baking soda and water. However, before you decide to go at your cookware with a scrub brush and baking soda paste, you should first figure out whether or not the stains really need to be washed. Like cast iron cookware, stoneware often performs better, creating a richer flavor when seasoned. So, some of those hard-to-clean stains may be beneficial and quite normal. However, if you have a large stain ruining the look of the piece, it's also understandable to want to remove it.