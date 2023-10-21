The Reason We Always Sear Meat In Flour Before Putting It In The Slow Cooker

If you've ever tried your hand at homemade beef stew or pot roast in a slow cooker, you've probably noticed that a vast majority of recipes involve coating the meat in flour before searing and simmering. It's a traditional method of slow-cooking any kind of beef stew or bourguignon that most believe to have originated in France, though the when and where is difficult to pinpoint. As for why it's such a prevalent method at all, the two main reasons people will supply are that it helps create a more flavorful sear on the meat and that it thickens up the sauce or broth of the final product.

However, whether these reasons have any factual basis within the science of cooking is a matter of hot debate. While some home chefs insist that the flour adds greater flavor, others point out that scientifically, it would actually impede the processes necessary for proper browning and searing. In the same vein, some claim that flouring the meat makes a smoother broth and prevents any lumping; however, it's worth pointing out that there are other thickening methods that are simpler, more precise, and also avoid the issues that result from adding the flour directly.