Chipotle Has Teamed Up With Tabasco For Its Boorito Halloween Deals
Per a press release shared with Daily Meal, Chipotle is keeping with its hallowed Boorito tradition this Halloween. Beginning at 3 p.m. October 31 and lasting until closing, Chipotle Rewards members can snag a tasty entrée for just $6 when ordering online or via the mobile app. And you'll have even more time to take advantage of this hair-raising deal, as certain Chipotle locations will be open until 12 a.m. to ensure fans of the Mexican-inspired chain can indulge their taste buds late into the night.
All you need to do is use the code "BOORITO" when placing your order and you'll be privy to the amazing deal. And if you're lucky enough to visit one of the locations offering expanded hours, you can rest easy knowing that any hunger pangs you're experiencing will be wholly satisfied, even well into the witching hour. As for which locations will be open until midnight, Chipotle has chosen establishments in select college towns known for patronizing the fast-casual chain in the highest numbers. This includes Los Angeles, Nashville, New York City, Philadelphia, and many others. Diners in these cities may even get a spicy special treat if they plan their order right.
You can't beat this hot Halloween deal
Based on a survey conducted by Chipotle, the restaurant's younger demographic has expressed a desire for the chain to remain open until midnight. This is especially true on Halloween when Chipotle sees a major uptick in orders placed after 8 p.m. This year's Boorito celebration pays homage to the desires of young Chipotle customers, particularly those in college towns where late-night orders are most common.
And Chipotle is making sure its night owl customers are handsomely rewarded on Halloween. In addition to the $6 entrée, the chain is also offering a free bottle of Tabasco Scorpion Sauce to the first 100 people who place a digital order between the hours of 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. This hot sauce is made with scorpion peppers, which hold a place among the eleven hottest peppers grown throughout the world. Keep in mind that the Tabasco offer is only good at those locations open until midnight, which encompasses 53 restaurants throughout the country. All the more reason to indulge in a nighttime feast this Halloween.