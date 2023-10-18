Chipotle Has Teamed Up With Tabasco For Its Boorito Halloween Deals

Per a press release shared with Daily Meal, Chipotle is keeping with its hallowed Boorito tradition this Halloween. Beginning at 3 p.m. October 31 and lasting until closing, Chipotle Rewards members can snag a tasty entrée for just $6 when ordering online or via the mobile app. And you'll have even more time to take advantage of this hair-raising deal, as certain Chipotle locations will be open until 12 a.m. to ensure fans of the Mexican-inspired chain can indulge their taste buds late into the night.

All you need to do is use the code "BOORITO" when placing your order and you'll be privy to the amazing deal. And if you're lucky enough to visit one of the locations offering expanded hours, you can rest easy knowing that any hunger pangs you're experiencing will be wholly satisfied, even well into the witching hour. As for which locations will be open until midnight, Chipotle has chosen establishments in select college towns known for patronizing the fast-casual chain in the highest numbers. This includes Los Angeles, Nashville, New York City, Philadelphia, and many others. Diners in these cities may even get a spicy special treat if they plan their order right.