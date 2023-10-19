Was There A Hidden Message In The Old Toblerone Logo?

Toblerone, you know it –- the uniquely triangular, honey and white nougat-filled chocolate bar that's every bit as fun to break as it is to eat. A candy bar so iconic that even if you can't immediately conjure the name, you certainly recognize its shape –- and probably its logo. That is, until July of 2023, when the company had to scrap the iconic Swiss Alps logo it has used since 1970. The famous silhouette of the Matterhorn isn't all the chocolate brand had to ditch; Toblerone has also lost its hidden mascot.

If you didn't know already, the old logo had a stealthy little bear hidden in the outline of the snowy mountain peak. The bear was incorporated into the logo as a shoutout to the Swiss capital city of Bern, the hometown of Theodor Tobler and his beloved candy bar. Bern's coat of arms is a rather fierce-looking bear with a dragon-like tongue who appears to be scaling an invisible mountain. So naturally, Toblerone used it for itself, though it made its bear a little more gentle and a whole lot more inconspicuous. Nevertheless, the bear is there. Or, it was until recently.