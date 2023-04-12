The Wendy's Grilled Chicken Sandwich Is No More, And Fans Aren't Pleased

While the menu changes were leaked on Reddit in February, many fans of the sandwich didn't find out that the Grilled Chicken Sandwich got the ax until they were delivered the news in the drive-thru. Backlash ensued in a predictable place: on Twitter.

One user claimed, "I'm so sad that I've been commiserating with strangers on Twitter after searching "Wendy's grilled chicken sandwich" while another said, "I canceled my entire order the other day. Wendy's will lose a lot of my business because of this ridiculous decision to get rid of the Grilled chicken sandwich."

Though there were pictures, memes, and emojis to express disappointment and dejection, there were a number of angry responses, too, employing the use of multiple expletives. Meanwhile, there was at least one call to action from a user who tagged fast food competitors: "@McDonalds @BurgerKing @Wendys So Wendy's is dropping their grilled chicken sandwich... time for one (or both) of the other two of the "Big Three" to bring theirs back!!!"

There's little evidence to suggest that Wendy's has been influenced enough to bring back the Grilled Chicken Sandwich despite the online meltdown of its heartbroken patrons. However, for those who would search the world for a Wendy's Grilled Chicken Sandwich, as of publication it does appear to still be on the menu in the UK.