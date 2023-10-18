The Cake Types That Hold Up Best To A Classic Buttercream Frosting

Classic buttercream, also known as American buttercream, holds a prominent place in the world of frosting due to its ease of preparation and resilience at room temperature. Comprised of just a few simple ingredients, classic buttercream is the ideal choice for frosting everyday layer cakes, whether they're made from scratch or from a mix, as well as classic cupcakes. Nevertheless, it's important to consider the nature of your cake when deciding whether classic buttercream is the right fit, taking into account both the desired flavor profile and the cake's weight.

For a typical layer cake, American buttercream is the perfect selection. It requires no cooking or special techniques and is immediately spreadable after mixing. The relatively thick frosting will also give structure to the layers. The sweet and buttery flavor of classic buttercream also complements the richness of butter cakes and traditional cupcakes. Plus, its texture is ideal for piping with various tips to decorate cupcakes or classic cakes.