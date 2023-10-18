The Cake Types That Hold Up Best To A Classic Buttercream Frosting
Classic buttercream, also known as American buttercream, holds a prominent place in the world of frosting due to its ease of preparation and resilience at room temperature. Comprised of just a few simple ingredients, classic buttercream is the ideal choice for frosting everyday layer cakes, whether they're made from scratch or from a mix, as well as classic cupcakes. Nevertheless, it's important to consider the nature of your cake when deciding whether classic buttercream is the right fit, taking into account both the desired flavor profile and the cake's weight.
For a typical layer cake, American buttercream is the perfect selection. It requires no cooking or special techniques and is immediately spreadable after mixing. The relatively thick frosting will also give structure to the layers. The sweet and buttery flavor of classic buttercream also complements the richness of butter cakes and traditional cupcakes. Plus, its texture is ideal for piping with various tips to decorate cupcakes or classic cakes.
Determining if a cake is compatible with classic buttercream
Many bakers favor classic buttercream for its simplicity. It typically calls for just five ingredients — butter, powdered sugar, vanilla extract, a pinch of salt, and a tablespoon or two of milk or cream. And it doesn't require any cooking, as other buttercreams do. However, not all cake types are suited for this frosting. Some may crumble under its weight, or the rich butter flavor may not be a good match.
Any cake that requires a structured frosting and isn't too delicate is suitable for classic buttercream. If your cake has a relatively dense crumb, it will hold up well. On the other hand, delicate cakes like angel food or rolled cakes would struggle with classic buttercream and are better suited for lighter toppings like whipped cream frosting.
Cakes that benefit from a specific flavor of frosting, such as cream cheese frosting for red velvet or carrot cake, may not pair well with the heavy sweetness of classic buttercream.
Instances where classic buttercream may not be ideal
Classic buttercream has its limitations, which can rule it out for certain cakes, even those with a sturdy crumb. When the cake needs to withstand warm weather, classic buttercream can become too soft or even start melting. In such cases, Italian buttercream is a more resilient choice, which is why it's the preferred option for wedding cakes that will be on display for extended periods.
Another situation that calls for bypassing American buttercream is when specific colors are crucial for the cake's appearance. Classic buttercream primarily contains butter which imparts a slight yellowish hue to the frosting. Very light colors and pure white are challenging to achieve with classic buttercream. In such scenarios, one of the cooked meringue buttercreams, such as Italian or Swiss meringue, would be a better fit.
Finally, some people just consider American buttercream too sweet for everyday use; it could overwhelm a cake that would benefit from a lighter frosting.