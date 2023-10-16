What Exactly Is An Egg Bagel And What Does It Taste Like?

Bagels are one of the easiest and tastiest breakfast dishes you can find. They're crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, and you can top them with just about anything — butter, cream cheese, or even use them to build a whole bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich. But if you've ever noticed a bagel with a yellow tint, it might not have been a standard bagel at all; rather, it was likely an egg bagel.

Egg bagels look just the same as other bagels with the exception of their yellow color. Yes, they are made with eggs, but no, they don't taste like eggs. There are a number of differences that set egg bagels apart from the others; they have a softer texture and richer flavor, for example. Plus, they're a little more nutritious because those eggs add protein, plus vitamins and minerals. So, what exactly are egg bagels, and how are they made?