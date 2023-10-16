Big Island Coffee Roasters Espresso Bites Review: These Caffeinated Chocolate Bars Have The Boost We Need

Big Island Coffee Roasters started with a dream and a lot of faith. In the mid-2000s, co-founders Kelleigh & Brandon lived in Portland, Oregon. They were in the market to purchase a farm somewhere when a listing popped up on Craigslist for a dilapidated coffee farm in Puna, on the Big Island of Hawaii.

The farm is on an active volcano, and the soil is volcanic ash. This area also gets a tremendous amount of rain annually, making for challenging growing conditions. Yet, these dreamers taught themselves how to grow and process the best possible coffee they could on just two acres of land.

Today, they have won countless awards for their coffee, and they continue to promote local coffee varieties, sustainable farming practices, and a commitment to innovation. One of their latest ventures is a bar made from pure espresso, cane sugar, and cocoa butter. These bars, which come in three flavors, including classic, latte, and salted, are intended to provide two to three shots of espresso that you can eat straight up or combine with hot water or milk for an eye-opening beverage.

We had the opportunity to sample this unique innovation in solid and liquid format. We evaluated each based on aroma, texture, and flavor. We were surprised at what we experienced.