Big Island Coffee Roasters Espresso Bites Review: These Caffeinated Chocolate Bars Have The Boost We Need
Big Island Coffee Roasters started with a dream and a lot of faith. In the mid-2000s, co-founders Kelleigh & Brandon lived in Portland, Oregon. They were in the market to purchase a farm somewhere when a listing popped up on Craigslist for a dilapidated coffee farm in Puna, on the Big Island of Hawaii.
The farm is on an active volcano, and the soil is volcanic ash. This area also gets a tremendous amount of rain annually, making for challenging growing conditions. Yet, these dreamers taught themselves how to grow and process the best possible coffee they could on just two acres of land.
Today, they have won countless awards for their coffee, and they continue to promote local coffee varieties, sustainable farming practices, and a commitment to innovation. One of their latest ventures is a bar made from pure espresso, cane sugar, and cocoa butter. These bars, which come in three flavors, including classic, latte, and salted, are intended to provide two to three shots of espresso that you can eat straight up or combine with hot water or milk for an eye-opening beverage.
We had the opportunity to sample this unique innovation in solid and liquid format. We evaluated each based on aroma, texture, and flavor. We were surprised at what we experienced.
What does Big Island Coffee Roasters Classic Espresso Bites taste like?
The first bar we sampled was the Classic Espresso Bites variety. Initially, we thought this was a chocolate coffee bar, as the aroma was reminiscent of chocolate-covered coffee beans. We went back to check the ingredients to ensure we read them correctly. Made from 100% Ka'u coffee, this bar contains three shots of espresso or about 130 milligrams of caffeine.
We were impressed at the smooth, creamy texture of this bar. It was as pleasant as the finest chocolate we have ever sampled, making its lack of chocolate even more perplexing. While the flavor notes for this bar suggest it is slightly sweet and redolent of fudge, raisins, caramel, and coffee, we found that the espresso really dominated in taste. A distinct bitterness lingered, which should be expected with espresso but not something you would anticipate if you thought you were getting something akin to a chocolate-covered coffee bean.
The caramel and raisin flavor notes came through more richly when we melted the chocolate into hot water and drank it. This mellowed the bitterness quite a bit, allowing the other elements to shine through. We found that it took quite a long time for the espresso bite to melt into the hot water, and even after vigorously stirring, some chunks of chocolate remained. This was a tasty treat at the bottom of the cup. Overall, this was a pleasant bar but probably an acquired taste for those unaccustomed to strong coffee.
What does Big Island Coffee Roasters Hawai'i Sea Salt Espresso Bites taste like?
The Sea Salt Espresso Bites were quite a surprise for the nose and our taste buds. We did not read the flavor notes for this bar before sampling it, so we were quite struck by the distinct nutty aroma we detected when we first opened the plastic wrapper. This bar is made with 100% Maui coffee, having a characteristically nutty flavor and aroma conferred by the rich volcanic soil.
This bar also contains Red Alaea Sea Salt from Molokai. The salt comes through in the texture of this bar, with tiny flecks of crunchy bites delicately strewn throughout the otherwise smooth confection. The flavor profile of this bar is quite sophisticated. While there is a hint of sweetness, the bitterness of the coffee lingers for quite a while, accented quite strongly by the intense salt. There is almost an umami profile to this bar.
When we dissolved a cube of this bar in hot water, the nuttiness of the coffee came through. The heat somewhat mellowed the saltiness, melting it and allowing it to mingle more with the coffee. This is where the caramel notes expressed themselves. While we enjoyed this bar in its edible form, we found it even more sophisticated and pleasant as a beverage.
What does Big Island Coffee Roasters Latte Bar Espresso Bites taste like?
While we found all three of these Espresso Bites flavorful, our favorite was the Latte bar. This bar is also made with 100% Hawaiian coffee, although the type of bean is not indicated. It is laden with organic milk, giving it more of a classic milk chocolate essence. With the equivalent of 2 shots of espresso and 90 milligrams of caffeine, this packs somewhat less of a coffee punch in both aroma and taste.
This bar is quite a bit sweeter than the other two and has no lingering bitterness. It is smooth and creamy in texture, melting on your tongue as it gets slowly heated. A hint of nuttiness remains after swallowing a bite of this bar.
When we melted a cube of this bar in hot water, the result was like a coffee with milk. If you enjoy your coffee with cream and sugar, this is the bar you will prefer. It took a while to melt this bar into the hot water, just as it did with the others. Any remaining chunks that didn't completely dissolve into the hot water were a marvelous treat at the bottom of our mug. This variety was a tie in being equally pleasant in solid and liquid forms.
Nutritional information for Big Island Coffee Roasters Espresso Bites
All Big Island Coffee Roasters Espresso Bites are made from 100% Hawaiian coffee and organic ingredients. They are chocolate, soy, and gluten-free, and non-GMO. The classic and salted varieties are also vegan. A potential allergen warning is listed on all the bars, noting they may contain milk, peanuts, tree nuts, and soy.
While it is indicated that each bar contains 22% less sugar than an average 12-ounce double latte, this is contingent on how much sugar each individual adds to their coffee, so we find this claim to be dubious. It is also noted that these bars are high in antioxidants. Healthline indicates that coffee is particularly abundant in the antioxidants hydrocinnamic acids and polyphenols, which can reduce the risk of cancer, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes.
Each of these bars has six pieces per serving size. A serving size is a full bar. A single serving size of the Classic bar has 240 calories. It also has 18 grams of fat, 210 milligrams of sodium, 21 grams of carbohydrates, 3 grams of fiber, 15 grams of sugar, and 2 grams of protein.
The Latte bar has 245 calories. This contains 18 grams of fat, 60 milligrams of sodium, 18 grams of carbohydrates, 3 grams of fiber, 14 grams of sugar, and 3 grams of protein.
The Hawai'i Sea Salt bar contains 240 calories. It also has 18 grams of fat, 420 milligrams of sodium, 21 grams of carbohydrates, 3 grams of fiber, 15 grams of sugar, and 2 grams of protein.
Where you can find Big Island Coffee Roasters Espresso Bites and how much do they cost?
All Big Island Coffee Roasters Espresso Bites are available to order online through its website or can be picked up at Hilo Cafe & Roastery if you happen to be visiting Hilo, Hawaii. The company offers several shipping options for those residing in the U.S. These include USPS and FedEx and both standard and expedited shipping. Orders over $79 qualify for free standard shipping via either carrier.
Espresso Bites can be purchased by flavor or in a variety pack with one of each kind. You can order in quantities of three, six, nine, or 18 bars per package. These range from around $24 to $139 plus shipping.
Because these bars are made without preservatives or stabilizers, they may melt or bloom during shipping. This is more likely if they are shipped to regions where temperatures exceed 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Blooming is a natural process occurring when cocoa butter begins to melt and is drawn to the surface. This will appear as a whitish blemish on the bar.
Blooming will not render the bar unsafe to consume or alter the quality. That said, the company does offer full refunds or credits depending upon which carrier is used for delivery. It does recommend FedEx shipping if you live in an area that regularly exceeds 80 degrees Fahrenheit.
The final verdict
If you love strong coffee and need a convenient pick-me-up, the Big Island Coffee Roasters Espresso Bites are for you. Because of their cost and the fact that you can't just purchase them at your local grocery store, they aren't the most accessible treat. For this reason, we'd consider ordering a variety pack for special occasions or when we know we will be traveling and won't be able to get a decent cup of coffee.
The chef in us also sees great potential for using these in recipes. They'd be fabulous added to any chocolate dessert. Coffee always amplifies the flavor of chocolate. They'd also be superbly melted into cream for a unique flavored creme brulée. Lastly, they would be a spectacular garnish for sweet and savory dishes that would benefit from a bitter component to round out the dish.
We will note that if you are accustomed to drinking coffee with quite a bit of cream and sugar, this is not the treat for you. These are geared toward those who appreciate the inherent flavor of dark roast coffee in all its complexities without adulteration. Even if you melted them with hot milk or cream, adding a ton of sugar to that beverage would mask the natural flavors in these bars.