What Are Stuffed Turkey Wings, And Where Did They Originate?
When most people think of a turkey dinner, they imagine the whole bird prepped and stuffed for a Thanksgiving or Sunday dinner. But as with a chicken, you can cook individual parts of a turkey as well. In particular, turkey wings are a delicacy, especially in some parts of the country. In Louisiana, turkey wings are steeped in Creole culture, with a local favorite being a spicy stuffed variety.
So, what exactly are stuffed wings? While you may be thinking of dressing typical of holidays, that mixture is probably best served inside a whole turkey. Instead, stuffed turkey wings are filled with a vegetable mixture of carrots, garlic, peppers, celery, and onions. This gives the turkey meat a spicy flavor that raises the heat in a way that is indicative of many Louisiana dishes. Within the state, onions, celery, and peppers are particularly popular due to their flavor-boosting qualities, so it only makes sense that the mixture would factor into these Creole-stuffed turkey wigs.
It makes sense that stuffed turkey wings are popular in Louisiana because the state is their birthplace. Specifically, you can trace this recipe back to Lafayette, Louisiana, where one business owner helped make a name for herself during the 1960s.
History of stuffed turkey wings
Ask some of the locals in Lafayette where the best place to get stuffed turkey wings is, and they might direct you to Laura's II. The restaurant is a local favorite serving fried catfish, ribs, and yes, stuffed turkey wings. The recipe was created by Laura Williams Broussard, who began serving food out of her personal kitchen in 1968. As the popularity of her cooking grew, Broussard opened a restaurant in the town.
Broussard's granddaughter Madonna followed her in the family business, opening up Laura's II in 2000. She began serving many of her grandmother's recipes including stuffed turkey wings. Originally, stuffed turkey wings were just a weekday special, but acclaim for the dish made the restaurant add it to the regular menu. In fact, the dish proves to be so popular that there's often a backorder. Laura's II struggles to keep up with the demand for the menu item. In fact, customers will often call ahead to make an order for the dish for the next day. According to local accounts, the turkey legs typically sell out around noon as a result.
Laura Broussard's recipe appears to be the origin of the dish in America, but stuffed poultry wings have been around for longer. Stuffed chicken wings are popular in Asian culture, for instance, but they don't have the same spices as the Creole-based dish.
Tips for cooking turkey wings
While stuffed turkey wings are popular in Louisiana, the dish doesn't seem to have made the jump to mass appeal outside the state. That's more likely due to its relative obscurity than anything else. If you don't live in the Lafayette area, your best bet for trying the dish is to cook it yourself. Preparing the turkey wings shouldn't be an overly complicated process, as long as you follow these tips.
For one, consider brining turkey wings in a water, vinegar, and salt solution. This will make your wings more tender and flavorful, as the vinegar and salt will help soften the meat. When slicing open the turkey wings, be careful too not cut too deeply. Ideally, you'll want to form a pocket or cavity that you can stuff with your vegetable mixture. The other thing you should consider is searing the wings before placing them in a slow cooker. By searing the skin, you'll give your turkey wings a nice crunch that should go well with its seasoning. Additionally, searing helps pack in the flavors and juices. Finally, be sure not to cook your turkey wings too long. You want them to fall off the bone, but you don't want them mushy.
Consider swapping things up for Thanksgiving or your next meal and try this spicy Louisiana staple for yourself.