What Are Stuffed Turkey Wings, And Where Did They Originate?

When most people think of a turkey dinner, they imagine the whole bird prepped and stuffed for a Thanksgiving or Sunday dinner. But as with a chicken, you can cook individual parts of a turkey as well. In particular, turkey wings are a delicacy, especially in some parts of the country. In Louisiana, turkey wings are steeped in Creole culture, with a local favorite being a spicy stuffed variety.

So, what exactly are stuffed wings? While you may be thinking of dressing typical of holidays, that mixture is probably best served inside a whole turkey. Instead, stuffed turkey wings are filled with a vegetable mixture of carrots, garlic, peppers, celery, and onions. This gives the turkey meat a spicy flavor that raises the heat in a way that is indicative of many Louisiana dishes. Within the state, onions, celery, and peppers are particularly popular due to their flavor-boosting qualities, so it only makes sense that the mixture would factor into these Creole-stuffed turkey wigs.

It makes sense that stuffed turkey wings are popular in Louisiana because the state is their birthplace. Specifically, you can trace this recipe back to Lafayette, Louisiana, where one business owner helped make a name for herself during the 1960s.