The Boozy Ingredient That'll Take Your Chocolate Chip Cookies Up A Notch

Chocolate chip cookies are a classic go-to sweet snack that always seems to hit the spot no matter the time of year or occasion. However, because they've been a crowd-pleaser for nearly a century, their flavor — while beloved and comforting — can be somewhat predictable. As a result, many home cooks have taken to experimenting with the basic formula. One especially tasty way to do this is to add a boozy ingredient like Baileys Irish Cream liqueur. Consider including some of the creamy, whiskey-based drink from the 1970s in your next batch to jazz up those regular old chocolate chip cookies for a twist that's all but guaranteed to wow anyone lucky enough to come across them.

In fact, adding a little Baileys to your favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe is a great way to give your dessert a deeper and richer flavor with the aromatic benefits of the sweet liqueur. If you want to get super creative, you can even make your own Baileys Irish Cream, which will give you more control over the flavor and level of alcohol involved.