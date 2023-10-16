How Long Does Homemade Irish Cream Last In The Refrigerator?

Storing your homemade Irish cream is key if you don't plan to drink it all right away. That's because this drink contains dairy products which can spoil if they're not stored correctly. You'll want to keep your Irish cream in a sterilized, sealed container to prevent this from happening.

Remember, you can typically store your homemade Irish cream in the refrigerator for up to two months. However, that's not to say that it will always last that long. Some recipes may last for just a few weeks to a month rather than a full two months.

If you're not sure if your Irish cream is still good to drink, you can do a quick check before drinking it. First, smell it to make sure that it doesn't have a strange smell. If you notice that the aroma of the drink has changed, it's probably best not to drink it. You'll also want to examine the texture of the drink. If you notice anything doesn't look quite right, that might also be a sign that it's time to toss the Irish cream. If all looks and smells okay, you can do a taste test and take a tiny sip from a spoon. Just remember, if anything seems off about the drink's flavor, it's best to avoid drinking it to prevent foodborne sicknesses.