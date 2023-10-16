How Long Does Homemade Irish Cream Last In The Refrigerator?
Irish cream is a silky-smooth and sweet liqueur that's enjoyed on its own or in drinks such as Irish coffee – it's even used as an ingredient in baked goods. And, while many people pick up a bottle of Baileys to get their Irish cream fix and call it a day, you can actually make it at home pretty easily too.
Homemade Irish cream is generally made by blending Irish whiskey with a few simple ingredients including heavy whipping cream and sweetened condensed milk to make a tasty DIY liqueur. Now, you'll notice that this homemade drink contains dairy. This means that once you've made it, proper storage is key or you won't get to keep enjoying the drink for long.
As a general rule of thumb, you can store your freshly made Irish cream for up to two months in the refrigerator. Of course, to make sure that you're not drinking a liqueur that's going to potentially make you sick, there's a little more to know about proper storage.
Safely storing your homemade Irish cream
Storing your homemade Irish cream is key if you don't plan to drink it all right away. That's because this drink contains dairy products which can spoil if they're not stored correctly. You'll want to keep your Irish cream in a sterilized, sealed container to prevent this from happening.
Remember, you can typically store your homemade Irish cream in the refrigerator for up to two months. However, that's not to say that it will always last that long. Some recipes may last for just a few weeks to a month rather than a full two months.
If you're not sure if your Irish cream is still good to drink, you can do a quick check before drinking it. First, smell it to make sure that it doesn't have a strange smell. If you notice that the aroma of the drink has changed, it's probably best not to drink it. You'll also want to examine the texture of the drink. If you notice anything doesn't look quite right, that might also be a sign that it's time to toss the Irish cream. If all looks and smells okay, you can do a taste test and take a tiny sip from a spoon. Just remember, if anything seems off about the drink's flavor, it's best to avoid drinking it to prevent foodborne sicknesses.
What about store-bought Irish cream?
When it comes to the shelf life of Irish cream, things look a little different when it's a commercial product you're talking about. In general, Irish cream such as Baileys has a shelf life of up to two years once it's been bottled. This is true regardless of whether or not it's opened, although some connoisseurs say that it's best to consume the beverage within six months of opening.
Of course, there are some factors that can affect this shelf-life. For instance, different brands of Irish cream may be okay to drink for a slightly longer or shorter amount of time. Additionally, flavored versions of this liqueur can have a shorter shelf life, such as Baileys Vanilla Cinnamon blend which is good for up to 18 months. So, it's always best to check the best before or expiration date on the bottle to know whether or not it's still okay to drink. With these tips on the shelf-life of Irish cream, you're well-prepared to enjoy this boozy beverage without it going off, regardless of whether you're drinking it homemade or store-bought.