A New Report Shows Climate Change Will Have Costly Effects On Beer

Sipping that IPA, stout, or light lager may not be as enjoyable in the next few years. Rising temperatures, shorter seasons, and changing weather patterns impact hops, which are integral to any beer. While consumers might not see an immediate impact in flavor and cost, the outlook may not be as palatable.

Beer and grain cultivation have been tied together for 12,000 years. As one of the oldest and most popular beverages on the planet, beer cannot be made without grain. And if farmers can't produce a quality and substantial starting product, the classic beverage will be altered. For now, that beer might have a clean, crisp taste, but a few years into the future, it might taste different.

Per a study published in Nature Communications on October 10, climate change is impacting hops crops. Issues including shortened seasons, early harvests, and temperature fluctuations change the hop's flavor and bounty. As Miroslav Trnka, a bio climatologist at the Global Change Research Institute of the Czech Academy of Sciences, told ABC News, these particular crops flourish in region specific areas and flounder in other locales. Without being able to transport crops to a more favorable growing space, the hops industry is predicting that future crops will have more bitter notes. Given that beer drinkers want every bottle to taste the same, the altering the key ingredient might put a tear in some of those beers.