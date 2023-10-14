Which US State Drinks The Most Wine?

Wine is a cultural signifier with a reach beyond what most Americans may realize. It may not be as all-consuming in the United States as in a place like France or Italy (where we're pretty sure you're legally required to drink a well-paired glass at dinner or the Culinary Police show up and give you a stern lecture). However, wine is still a massive part of our culture. Beer may often be seen as the American drink par excellence whether you're into craft beer or something like Budweiser, but from Wine Wednesdays to Wine Moms, whether you're more into red or white, wine is more pervasive than you might think.

Some of this, though, varies by region. Unsurprisingly, some states are way more into wine than others. So, which U.S. states imbibe the most fermented grapes? The answer varies whether you're talking volume or per capita, but certain regional trends form a clear pattern: On a per-capita basis, the West and Northeast love their wine.