The Microwave Hack That Makes Peeling Garlic A Breeze

According to Gavin Sacks, an assistant professor of food science at Cornell University, the reason this hack works so well is because the microwave actually "will heat the water in the garlic, causing cells to rupture," he wrote in response to a query from NPR. This, in turn, causes the release of steam from inside the raw garlic, which then separates the garlic skin from the clove.

The steam is what makes the trick work, but it also causes the garlic to be quite hot when removed from the microwave. This is why it is important to allow the garlic to sit for at least 20 seconds to half a minute before peeling. Once slightly cooled, peeling is as easy as simply cutting off the top of the bulb and then pulling away the outer skin. Once each of the cloves has been separated from the bulb, you can squeeze them at either end to make the garlic pop out of the peel.

So, now you may be wondering, because microwaving garlic is essentially lightly cooking it, whether this hack will affect the taste of the garlic in any way. According to Sacks, putting the garlic in the microwave may make it slightly less strong in scent and flavor than raw garlic. However, the difference likely isn't enough to be noticeable, and the convenience makes it worth it.