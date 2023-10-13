The Microwave Hack That Makes Peeling Garlic A Breeze
Garlic is a superfood, not only because it's good for you but also because it can make almost any savory dish taste more delicious. However, the one downside of garlic is that it can be frustratingly difficult to peel. Especially when you are making something that uses a lot of it, like a heartwarming roasted garlic soup that calls for around three whole bulbs. In this case, using less garlic means a less flavorful soup, but peeling and dicing all that garlic will take a long time and runs the risk of making your hands a sticky, garlicky mess.
Luckily, there is a quick and easy hack that makes peeling garlic simple — all you have to do is pop the whole bulb in the microwave for 20 seconds. Then, let the garlic sit on the counter for around the same amount of time, and you are ready to get peeling. Except now, the garlic skin should easily slide right off of each clove, saving you both time and messy fingers.
Why the microwave peeling trick works so well
According to Gavin Sacks, an assistant professor of food science at Cornell University, the reason this hack works so well is because the microwave actually "will heat the water in the garlic, causing cells to rupture," he wrote in response to a query from NPR. This, in turn, causes the release of steam from inside the raw garlic, which then separates the garlic skin from the clove.
The steam is what makes the trick work, but it also causes the garlic to be quite hot when removed from the microwave. This is why it is important to allow the garlic to sit for at least 20 seconds to half a minute before peeling. Once slightly cooled, peeling is as easy as simply cutting off the top of the bulb and then pulling away the outer skin. Once each of the cloves has been separated from the bulb, you can squeeze them at either end to make the garlic pop out of the peel.
So, now you may be wondering, because microwaving garlic is essentially lightly cooking it, whether this hack will affect the taste of the garlic in any way. According to Sacks, putting the garlic in the microwave may make it slightly less strong in scent and flavor than raw garlic. However, the difference likely isn't enough to be noticeable, and the convenience makes it worth it.
Other useful microwave garlic hacks
For most people who are juggling a busy schedule with multiple commitments and responsibilities, being able to cook a healthy and flavorful meal quickly is quite important. Luckily, if you want to amp up the flavor of a dish with some garlic there are more microwave hacks that can help you save time while cooking with this delicious spice.
Firstly, if you want crispy, flavorful garlic but don't have time to roast it for an hour in the oven, you can easily make crispy garlic in a flash by mincing it and tossing it in a bowl with olive oil. Then, simply microwave the oil-covered garlic for 15 seconds at a time to avoid burning it and stop when the garlic has reached your desired level of crispy deliciousness.
Another microwave garlic trick involves getting rid of that uncooked garlic smell and taste quickly. This is perfect for when you need to add garlic to a dish last minute but don't have time to cook it first. To tame that raw garlic taste, simply put the cloves in a bowl of water or milk and then cook them in the microwave to lightly blanche. When done, you can add the garlic to any dish without having to worry about accidentally getting an overpowering bite of raw garlic.